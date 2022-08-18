Randall Cobb Strongly Speaks Out: NFL World Reacts

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 09: Randall Cobb #18 and Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers meet before the game against the Chicago Bears at Lambeau Field on September 9, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers expressed his frustration with the Green Bay Packers' young wide receivers this week.

"A lot of drops, a lot of bad route decisions, running the wrong route," Rodgers said. "We've got to get better in that area."

Rookies could struggle with tough love from time to time, especially when it comes from an MVP quarterback like Rodgers.

That being said, Packers veteran wideout Randall Cobb doesn't see anything wrong with Rodgers' constructive criticism. In fact, he came out in support of Rodgers this Thursday.

"It doesn't matter if they appreciate it or not," Cobb told reporters. "This is the way that we do things here. So, it's either you get with it or you get out the room and we'll find somebody else that's gonna get on board with what we're trying to accomplish."

The majority of Green Bay's fan base agrees with Cobb's stance on this matter.

"OG Randall Cobb keeping it real," a fan tweeted.

"Exactly," a second fan said. "You aren’t doing your job or at least showing improvement, the guy next to you that is doing that will start before you."

Rookie receivers Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure were asked about Rodgers' recent comments. They didn't seem to have an issue with what was said in public.

If the Packers' rookies can't make an impact early in the season, Rodgers may have to rely on the veterans.