NFL Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Playing In London

It's safe to say Rasul Douglas isn't a huge fan of playing football games in London.

Douglas, who currently plays for the Green Bay Packers, made the trip across the pond in 2018 when he was on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since the Packers will play in London this weekend, Douglas opened up about his previous experience.

"It f---ing sucked," Douglas said, via Ryan Wood. "You don’t get to do nothing over there. You just f---ing get on a plane, get over there and f---ing practice, and then you play a game."

Hopefully, Douglas will enjoy his second trip to London a bit more than his first.

Douglas was a breakout player for the Packers in 2021, racking up 57 combined tackles, 13 pass deflections and five interceptions.

In four games this season, Douglas has 19 total tackles and two pass breakups.

The Packers are flying to London this Thursday evening.

Kickoff for the Giants-Packers game this Sunday is at 9:30 a.m. ET.