NFL Referees Are Getting Destroyed On Sunday Night Football

NFL referees are having a tough time during this evening’s Sunday Night Football contest between Green Bay and Tennessee.

The Titans appear to have been hosed on multiple key calls.

Tennessee was first called for a questionable offsides penalty on a blocked field goal attempt. The Titans blocked a Packers’ field goal and nearly returned it for a score, but the play was called back for “offsides.”

The officials appeared to get this one wrong.

Nobody jumps. Guy at the top is flagged for lining up offside. Guy at the top is most certainly not lined up offside. Blocked field goal (with a lengthy return) comes back. That was a despicable call. pic.twitter.com/PEtxHpj9Bf — Brian Shacochis (aka Shack, aka Shacknado) (@DynastyTools) December 28, 2020

That wasn’t the only bad call of the night, either.

Aaron Jones clearly stepped out of bounds on a long run, but the officials missed it. Since Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t challenge the play, the Packers gained an extra 20 or 30 yards.

Ref literally looking directly at Aaron Jones, doesn’t stop the play and call him out of bounds…Packers gain another 20-30 yards or so as a result and immediately turn it into a TD #TENvsGB pic.twitter.com/7wMM4eFNp7 — Bad Sports Refs (@BadSportsRefs) December 28, 2020

Those are both pretty brutal.

It’s been a tough weekend as a whole for NFL referees. There have been several questionable calls over the course of the weekend.

Maybe they just have a Christmas hangover.

“A poorly officiated weekend of football,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

A poorly officiated weekend of football. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) December 28, 2020

The Titans remain in the game, though.

Tennessee is trailing Green Bay, 26-14, midway through the third quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.