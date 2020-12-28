The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

NFL Referees Are Getting Destroyed On Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers celebrate on Sunday Night Football.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 27: Wide receiver Davante Adams #17 of the Green Bay Packers celebrates his touchdown against the Tennessee Titans with teammate Equanimeous St. Brown #19 during the second quarter at Lambeau Field on December 27, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

NFL referees are having a tough time during this evening’s Sunday Night Football contest between Green Bay and Tennessee.

The Titans appear to have been hosed on multiple key calls.

Tennessee was first called for a questionable offsides penalty on a blocked field goal attempt. The Titans blocked a Packers’ field goal and nearly returned it for a score, but the play was called back for “offsides.”

The officials appeared to get this one wrong.

That wasn’t the only bad call of the night, either.

Aaron Jones clearly stepped out of bounds on a long run, but the officials missed it. Since Titans head coach Mike Vrabel didn’t challenge the play, the Packers gained an extra 20 or 30 yards.

Those are both pretty brutal.

It’s been a tough weekend as a whole for NFL referees. There have been several questionable calls over the course of the weekend.

Maybe they just have a Christmas hangover.

“A poorly officiated weekend of football,” FOX Sports 1’s Colin Cowherd tweeted.

The Titans remain in the game, though.

Tennessee is trailing Green Bay, 26-14, midway through the third quarter on Sunday evening.

The game is airing on NBC.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.