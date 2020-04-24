The Spun

Reggie Bush Makes Wild Prediction For Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers in the NFC Championship Game loss to San Francisco.SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 19: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts to a rushing touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the second half of the NFC Championship game at Levi's Stadium on January 19, 2020 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Packers made the most shocking decision of the NFL Draft’s first round on Thursday night, selecting Utah State QB Jordan Love. What does that mean for veteran Aaron Rodgers? NFL analyst Reggie Bush has a wild prediction.

Rodgers’ relationship with Green Bay hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing the past few years. Now, adding Love to the fold won’t make the situation any better.

The Cal alum has voiced his frustration with the Packers’ lack of attempt to add offensive play-makers over the years. Adding Love wasn’t exactly what Rodgers had in mind, though.

It’d be absolutely wild if the Packers decided to move on from Rodgers and start the Love era right away. But Bush believes it could happen. The former NFL RB believes Green Bay will trade Rodgers to the New England Patriots at some point.

A move like this would absolutely shift the NFL landscape. The Patriots lost Tom Brady to Tampa Bay this off-season. Many believe New England will now have to go through a re-building process.

But if Rodgers is traded to the Patriots, there’s no doubt they’ll be a Super Bowl contender, once again. As of now, though, it’s just speculation.

Either way, Rodgers can’t be happy with Green Bay’s first round draft choice on Thursday night.

