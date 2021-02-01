The Spun

Report: 1 NFC Team Considered ‘Hard Run’ At Aaron Rodgers

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina PanthersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 19: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lambeau Field on December 19, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments last week had many wondering if his days in Green Bay are numbered, but the Packers don’t appear to have any intention of trading the superstar quarterback.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Rams considered making a move for Rodgers before they opted to trade for Matthew Stafford this weekend.

Ultimately, Green Bay made it clear they would not be dealing the 37-year-old MVP candidate.

“Houston’s Deshaun Watson was out of their price range. They considered making a hard run at Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay was adamant it wasn’t trading him,” Farmer wrote.

It should be noted that Farmer’s reporting matches up with what Packers CEO Mark Murphy said after last weekend’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader,” Murphy told reporters.

Rodgers may have his differences with the Packers, but odds are the two sides will work out whatever needs to be settled by next season.

It just makes too much sense for both parties for Rodgers to be Green Bay’s starter in 2021.


