Report: 1 NFC Team Considered ‘Hard Run’ At Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers’ postgame comments last week had many wondering if his days in Green Bay are numbered, but the Packers don’t appear to have any intention of trading the superstar quarterback.

According to Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times, the Los Angeles Rams considered making a move for Rodgers before they opted to trade for Matthew Stafford this weekend.

Ultimately, Green Bay made it clear they would not be dealing the 37-year-old MVP candidate.

“Houston’s Deshaun Watson was out of their price range. They considered making a hard run at Aaron Rodgers, but Green Bay was adamant it wasn’t trading him,” Farmer wrote.

The Rams brought the NFL back to LA. They built a $5-billion stadium. They traded up from No. 15 to 1 to take Jared Goff in 2016 — and haven’t had a 1 since. They hired a 30-year-old head coach.

So of course they made a splash move to get Stafford.

It should be noted that Farmer’s reporting matches up with what Packers CEO Mark Murphy said after last weekend’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“We’re not idiots. Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader,” Murphy told reporters.

Mark Murphy on 42nd season finale of the 5th Quarter:

Rodgers may have his differences with the Packers, but odds are the two sides will work out whatever needs to be settled by next season.

It just makes too much sense for both parties for Rodgers to be Green Bay’s starter in 2021.