Report: 1 Packers Roster Move Infuriated Aaron Rodgers

It’s hard to know where exactly things went sour between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. But one roster move last year may have been the final straw.

On Monday, NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Packers’ release of receiver Jake Kumerow in 2020 may have been “a death knell in the relationship.” Kumerow was released during final roster cuts before the season, mere days after Rodgers publicly praised him and implied he was going to make the team.

“Rodgers wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions…” Rapoport explained. “One thing that drove Rodgers nuts was when the organization released Jake Kumerow just a day after he praised him publicly. Described as a little bit of a death knell in the relationship.”

The Thursday before final roster cuts in 2020, Rodgers appeared on SiriusXM NFL radio and praised Kumerow. He respected Kumerow for his reliability and playmaking.

“Jake Kumerow has been such a solid performer for us for the last couple of years. I love his reliability,” Rodgers said. “I think he’s a fantastic, steady player, who’s very heady on the field. He makes plays, he plays with a lot of coincidence, and he’s a guy who you love having on the squad.”

But that didn’t stop the Packers from ultimately cutting him.

From Ian: "Rodgers wanted to be more involved in personnel decisions… one thing that drove Rodgers nuts was when the organization released Jake Kumerow just a day after he praised him publicly. Described as a little bit of a death kneel in the relationship." — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) May 3, 2021

Aaron Rodgers may not have let the release of Kumerow affect him during the 2020 season with the Packers. But it may have been the last straw for him once the season was over.

The end result is all around us. There have been reports circulating for months that Rodgers is having problems with the Packers.

And now those reports have shifted from mere problems to full-on trade demands.

This could get a lot messier before the regular season starts.