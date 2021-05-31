Report: 1 Reason Why Packers Would Trade Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are at a standstill. And that may not change as long as the 2020-21 MVP is vacationing on the beautiful island of Hawaii with his fiance and a few friends.

The timing of Rodgers’ vacation isn’t a coincidence. The Packers have begun off-season workouts and Rodgers, of course, isn’t there.

It could be a sign the 2020-21 MVP is intent on never again playing for the Green Bay Packers. But the Packers are still awaiting official word from Rodgers as to whether that’s the case.

According to Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, the only reason the Packers would trade Rodgers is if Rodgers is “truly committed to never playing for them again.”

“According to The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman, Green Bay would actually move Rodgers if it ‘believed he was truly committed to never playing for them again’ and preferred a trade package over potential savings from the QB’s contract,” writes Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports.

“Schneidman’s report implies the Packers don’t yet believe Rodgers is ‘truly committed’ to leaving for good, or that they might prefer saving millions if Rodgers retires rather than collecting draft picks or players by shipping the star QB elsewhere.”

Well, it certainly sounds like Aaron Rodgers hasn’t shut the door on suiting up for the Green Bay Packers this upcoming season.

If he had, the Packers might’ve already traded him by now and moved on with Jordan Love and Blake Bortles.