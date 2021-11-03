Report: Aaron Rodgers Was In Violation Of League Rules

Aaron Rodgers was back at the forefront of conversation around the NFL on Wednesday after he was ruled out of this Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs due to positive COVID-19 test. However, it wasn’t so much the result of the test that caught the attention of the league, but the fact that the Green Bay Packers quarterback seemed to have misled the public about his vaccination status.

Rodgers was almost immediately ruled out for this weekend’s contest, revealing that he is in fact unvaccinated against COVID-19, which is a direct contradiction to what he said earlier this year. Back in August, before the start of the season, the Packers quarterback was asked if he had been vaccinated and he replied “yeah, I’ve been immunized.”

The reveal of his true vaccination status on Wednesday immediately led to questions about whether or not Rodgers had been following the league’s health and safety guidelines for unvaccinated players this season. According to a latest report, it sounds like the 2020 MVP was skirting one major rule.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Rodgers has not been wearing a mask when talking to the media. That would be a direction violation of the league’s rules requiring that unvaccinated players wear masks at all times inside team facilities, including press conferences.

And teams have had to work around this. Some hold press availability outside to facilitate it for unvaccinated guys. The Packers have actually put other unvaccinated players on Zoom with the media, to adhere to the rules. Bigger question here is how the league could've missed it. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 3, 2021

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur maintained Wednesday that the organization has followed all of the necessary health and safety guidelines this season, but it sounds like league will determine if that’s truly the case. On Wednesday afternoon, NFL vice president of communications Brian McCarthy released a statement on the situation involving Rodgers.

“The primary responsibility for enforcement of the Covid protocols within club facilities rests with each club,” McCarthy said. “Failure to properly enforce the protocols has resulted in discipline being assessed against individual clubs in the past. The league is aware of the current situation in Green Bay and will be reviewing the matter with the Packers.”

Rodgers will now be out for the next 10 days and has subjected his organization to a review by the league office. Green Bay will have to hand the starting quarterback job over to Jordan Love in the MVP’s absence.

Time will tell how this bizarre situation shakes out.