Report: How Jeopardy Viewers Responded To Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers has said he wouldn’t mind being the permanent new host of Jeopardy!. If the ratings for his first week of guest hosting are any indication, Rodgers may have a future on the show.

According to TV Newscheck, ratings for Jeopardy! during Rodgers’ first week (April 5-9) were up 14% and reached a 5.6 live-plus-same-day national Nielsen rating, the best showing for the program in a month.

Rodgers’ two-week run as guest host ended on April 16, so we should be getting data on that time period some time next week. We’d imagine the show did well again with Rodgers in the lead.

The three-time NFL MVP is one of several celebrities to assume the hosting role vacated by the legendary Alex Trebek, who passed away in November following a long bout with cancer.

Rodgers still has a lot of football left in the tank, but it will be interesting to see if he is considered for the permanent hosting gig.

He’s already said he can see himself being on Jeopardy! while he continues to quarterback in the NFL.

“I don’t think I’d need to give up football to do it. They film 46 days a year. I worked 187 this year in Green Bay. That gives me, eh—[pauses]—178 days to do Jeopardy!” Rodgers told Claire McNear of The Ringer. “So I feel like I could fit 46 into that 178 and make it work. It would be a dream job for sure, and I’m not shy at all about saying I want the job. That’s how I went into it. I want an opportunity to be in the mix.”