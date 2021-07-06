Tuesday afternoon brought news that will have Green Bay Packers fans taking a large sigh of relief – at least for now.

Star quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of trade rumors over the past few months. Although thee Packers have made it clear they won’t be trading him, there was still one “nuclear” option left.

Rodgers could have chosen to opt out of the 2021 season. That would help him retain most of his contract money while staying off the field to avoid injury before a potential trade.

The final deadline for players to opt out of the 2021 season came and went on Friday afternoon – but no official list had been made. Until now, that is.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed Rodgers was not on the opt-out list.

Aaron Rodgers was not on the opt-out list on today’s transactions, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 6, 2021

It’s obviously great news for Packers fans who hope to have Rodgers on the field when the 2021 season kicks off. As for a potential trade, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said that he currently has “no trade market.”

That’s due to the fact that the Packers continue to insist to other teams that they won’t be trading the reigning NFL MVP. While a trade might not be imminent, Rodgers has still remained away from team activities this summer.

It’s unclear if he plans to rejoin the team for training camp.