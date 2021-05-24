Report: How Much Money Aaron Rodgers Loses For Skipping Workouts

Aaron Rodgers didn’t report to the start of Green Bay Packers voluntary OTAs on Monday, continuing a contentious offseason between him and the team’s front office. The 2020 MVP reportedly wants out of the organization, while the franchise seems determined to hold onto its longtime quarterback.

Rodgers has been apart from the team throughout the spring and little progress has been made in mending the relationship. However, the 37-year-old’s absence has now started to come with a price.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers has missed enough of the offseason to miss out on his $500,000 bonus. He’s one of 19 player eligible for the workout incentive, but will now sacrifice that money as he continues to hold out for a trade.

Monday marked the beginning of Phase 3 of the NFL’s offseason but Rodgers wasn’t the only member of the Packers to not be present at voluntary OTA’s. Green Bay’s players are among those choosing to not attend until they can reach an agreement with the team for a new offseason format.

No big surprise here but … Aaron Rodgers was NOT among the group of players who reported to Lambeau Field on Monday for the start of organized team activities. Story coming shortly on ESPN. — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) May 24, 2021

Although the Packers may be concerned about Rodgers not showing up on Monday, his absence will give the front office an additional $500,000 credit on the salary cap in 2022, according to Ken Ingalls.

Rodgers appears to be doubling down on his position of wanting out, which will only lead to more friction between him and the Packers. If he continues to hold out, he’ll also be forced to forfeit even more pay.

The next notable offseason milestone will come at mandatory minicamp from June 8-10. If Rodgers chooses to miss those three days, he could be fined up to $93,085 ($15,515 for the first missed day, $31,030 for the second missed day and $46,540 for the third missed day).

Missing out on training camp would produce an even bigger fine, of $50,000 per day missed, plus one week’s regular-season salary for each preseason game missed.

Rodgers doesn’t seem prepared to return to the Packers anytime soon, if at all, so it’s unlikely that we’ve seen the last of the quarterback’s financial forfeitures.

[Packers Wire]