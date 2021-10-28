Report: Another Packers Wide Receiver Likely Out Tonight

Davante Adams isn’t the only key receiver for the Green Bay Packers who’s going to miss tonight’s game against the Arizona Cardinals.

According to ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, the Packers will likely be without Marquez Valdez-Scantling. Per the report, Valdez-Scantling’s status for tonight “doesn’t look good” as he continues dealing with a hamstring injury. Fowler noted that the injury might need one more week of rest.

Valdez-Scantling has been out since missing Week 4 with his injury. He has six receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown this season.

The Packers will now be without Davante Adams, Marquez Valdez-Scantling AND third-leading receiver Allen Lazard. Suffice it to say, their depth is going to be sorely tested tonight.

Randall Cobb and Equanimeous St. Brown are likely to start in their place.

Source says Marquez Valdez-Scantling’s status for tonight ‘doesn’t look good’ as of now. Still time for Packers to activate him but the hamstring injury might get one more week of rest. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) October 28, 2021

The Green Bay Packers are 6-1 but play one of the best teams in the NFL tonight in the 7-0 Arizona Cardinals.

Green Bay are riding a six game winning streak right now. Interestingly enough, the defense has been doing a lot of the heavy lifting in recent weeks. They haven’t allowed more than 22 points since Week 3.

Going up against one of the best teams in the NFL in the Arizona Cardinals, they’re going to need all hands on deck.

Aaron Rodgers is going to have to put the team on his back if he wants to lead them to victory.

Can the Packers win without Adams, Valdez-Scantling and Lazard?