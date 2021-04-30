Earlier Thursday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter set the football world on fire when he reported that Aaron Rodgers did not want to play for the Green Bay Packers any longer.

Not long after, potential landing spots started to emerge. Just before the draft kicked off, the Denver Broncos were listed as the top landing spot, with several Broncos reporters suggesting a trade was close.

“It is my understanding the Broncos are having conversations with the Green Bay Packers about Aaron Rodgers…” Eric Goodman of Afternoon Drive w/Goodman & Mason. “Do not be surprised if a deal is executed tonight.”

Former Broncos legend Mark Schlereth reported the same thing. However, another Broncos insider, Mike Klis, poured some cold water on those trade rumors.

“While there are various reports out there on Aaron Rodgers and Broncos, I’m told Broncos are not in talks with Green Bay,” Klis said on Twitter. “All Broncos brass in war room gearing up for draft.”

Broncos fans were excited about the prospect of landing a quarterback of Aaron Rodgers’ caliber. However, it seems like they’ll have to wait a bit longer before finding their true quarterback of the future.

Denver holds the No. 9 pick in the draft and could take a player like Justin Fields or Trey Lance if they are available.