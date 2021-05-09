After an NFL analyst suggested that the Cleveland Browns might want to trade for disgruntled Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a lot of speculation emerged as to whether such a deal is possible.

But according to the most recent report, it’s firmly off the Browns’ radar. According to Mary Kay Cabot of The Cleveland Plain Dealer, the Browns are “all in” on incumbent QB Baker Mayfield and will not trade for Aaron Rodgers.

“The Browns believe their 2018 No. 1 overall pick can win Super Bowls for them, and they won’t try to trade for Rodgers regardless of the compensation,” Cabot wrote.

Cabot went on to explain that the Browns are “ecstatic” as to how Baker Mayfield turned a corner for them in 2020. They’re working on giving him a contract extension heading into his fourth year in the league and gleefully picked up his fifth-year option.

The #Browns are all in on Baker Mayfield and won't be trying to trade for Aaron Rodgers: Brown Insider https://t.co/LmKDaIK7r4 — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) May 8, 2021

In 2020, Baker Mayfield had one of the best seasons for a QB in Browns history, throwing for 3,563 yards and 26 touchdowns with only eight interceptions. But he saved his biggest game for the biggest stage the Browns had been on in over a decade.

After leading the Browns to their first playoff appearance since 2002, Mayfield ended the Browns’ even longer playoff losing streak with a dazzling performance in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers. He completed 21 of 34 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns in a 48-37 win. And it wasn’t nearly as close as the final score indicates.

The Browns are not only playoff contenders in 2021, they could very well be Super Bowl contenders. And if Mayfield continues to play this well, they may remain contenders for the next decade.

As a result, Baker Mayfield isn’t going anywhere, even if an all-time great QB suddenly becomes available.