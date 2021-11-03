Report Details Alternative Treatment Aaron Rodgers Received

A new report out may provide some possible clarity into the Aaron Rodgers “immunized” vs. “vaccinated” situation.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 today and as a result of his unvaccinated status, will be out for at least the next 10 days. That means he won’t play for the Packers this Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Back in August, Rodgers told reporters he had “been immunized” against COVID-19, but apparently was never vaccinated. According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, Rodgers petitioned the NFL to accept an alternate treatment he received as a form of vaccination, but the league denied his request.

Now, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor in the offseason to raise his antibody levels, but that the NFL did not accept this as acceptable immunization.

“The league pointed Rodgers to the NFL-NFLPA protocols, which do not account for such an exemption for players,” Rapoport wrote. “So, Rodgers remained subject to a variety of restrictions, including daily testing, mask-wearing and high-risk close contact protocol that would force him to isolate for five days based on interaction with a positive individual, even if he tested negative.”

#Packers QB Aaron Rodgers received homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels and asked the NFL to review his status. The NFL, NFLPA and joint docs ruled him as unvaccinated. Now, he has COVID-19. More here: https://t.co/YtnH67bn18 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 3, 2021

Rapoport further clarified that Rodgers has not received any doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Without their three-time MVP, the Packers will rely on second-year pro Jordan Love in his first NFL start this weekend. He’ll be supported by Blake Bortles and potentially practice squad QB Kurt Benkert, who has also tested positive for COVID-19 but is vaccinated and can possibly return with two negative tests 24 hours apart.