2 Words Used To Describe Aaron Rodgers’ Latest Mindset

We’re now into the second full week of Aaron Rodgers offseason drama, and it doesn’t look like we’ll be finished any time soon.

Rodgers remains unhappy with the Green Bay Packers organization, and the team is still insisting, at least publicly, that it has no intention of trading the star quarterback. There’s been no movement really on either side.

On SportsCenter this morning, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said the Packers are trying to work things out, but Rodgers is remaining firm in his stance.

“The Packers are still actively looking for solutions here; they’re trying to keep an open line of communication with Aaron Rodgers and his agent, Dave Dunn,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report. “So, no traction in the short term. But many people around the league believe Aaron Rodgers is indeed ‘dug in,’ and there’s a belief by some that he wants to be out West.”

Fowler went on to mention the Denver Broncos, who have frequently been cited as a possible landing spot (and reported preferred destination) for Rodgers.

“Denver is a team that’s buzzing in league circles. I was told by a source that Denver is ‘monitoring’ that situation right now,” Fowler said. “But they’re also coming out of the draft days, and they’re in the team-building mode. They really like Drew Lock and Teddy Bridgewater, so they’re not committed or tied to anything. Talking to people around the league, they say about 60-40 they think that Rodgers is dealt.”

The current situation with Aaron Rodgers and the Packers has been brewing for a while. In recent years, Rodgers has been unhappy with a number of things in Green Bay, dating back to former head coach Mike McCarthy, continuing through the team’s selection of quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft and running through this offseason.

It certainly “feels” like a split may be forthcoming, but in the meantime, we’re just riding the waves of Rodgers rumors.