Report: Here’s When Aaron Rodgers ‘Could’ Be Traded

Earlier this afternoon, NFL insider Adam Schefter had the NFL world in shambles when he announced news that took everyone by surprise.

The ESPN insider sent the NFL world into a frenzy when he announced that Aaron Rodgers no longer wants to play for the Green Bay Packers. According to Schefter, Rodgers’ dislike for the franchise emerged after the team traded up for quarterback Jordan Love during the 2020 NFL draft instead of getting him a weapon.

Schefter said the Packers sent multiple representatives to speak with Rodgers in an attempt to resolve things. Unfortunately for Green Bay, it sounds like the reigning NFL MVP doesn’t want to play for the Packers any longer.

Not long after the news broke, Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk suggested a trade could take place as soon as this weekend.

Source with knowledge of dynamics says Aaron Rodgers could indeed be traded this weekend. The question is where? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) April 29, 2021

Florio also suggested Rodgers prefers to play on the West Coast.

“Key factors: Rodgers prefers West Coast. Packers will want him out of conference,” Florio said. “Packers prefer handing baton to Jordan Love, so they don’t need a QB in return. Top candidates would seem to be Raiders and Broncos, if they’re interested.”

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst made it clear the team has no plans to move on from their star quarterback.

“As we’ve stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond,” he said. “Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team.”

Will Rodgers actually be traded?