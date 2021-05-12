Report: Here’s Why The Packers Are Signing Blake Bortles

There have been a lot of Packers fans frantically taking to Twitter to decry the team’s signing of QB Blake Bortles. But one NFL insider has some info that could settle their nerves a bit.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, Benjamin Allbright reported that the Bortles signing has “nothing to do” with the team’s ongoing standoff with QB Aaron Rodgers. Per the report, a team source said the signing is merely “insurance” for the Packers heading into training camp.

“The Blake Bortles signing has nothing to do with any impending Aaron Rodgers move,” Allbright wrote. “It is simply insurance for Green Bay, per league source.”

It’s been explained ad nauseum that Bortles has a previous relationship with Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett. The two have worked together multiple times in Jacksonville and with the LA Rams.

All of that said, calling Bortles “insurance” may still be a little worrying. “Insurance” implies a risk that Aaron Rodgers will not return to the team – or perhaps that former first-round pick Jordan Love isn’t ready to take the reins.

Bortles has a career record of 24-49 with a TD:INT ratio of 103-75. He’s completed less than 60-percent of his passes in his career and has just two pass attempts in the last two years.

As a result, it’s pretty understandable that Packers fans don’t see Bortles as suitable “insurance.”

Will Blake Bortles start any games for the Packers in 2021?