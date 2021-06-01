Report: What Ian Rapoport Thinks Is Happening With Aaron Rodgers

For the last month-plus, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been the subject of trade rumors.

By all accounts, Rodgers is fed up with the organization and wants out, but the Packers are giving no indication they are entertaining trading the three-time MVP. Thus, the two sides remain at an impasse.

On “The Pat McAfee Show” today, NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport said he firmly believes the Packers are still “trying to work something out” with Rodgers and still have no intention of trading him.

“I don’t feel like it’s a very good chance he gets traded at all,” Rapoport said. “If you were going to do it–which again I don’t think they will–you would have done it before the draft, just to make sure you’re set.”

There has been some speculation that the Packers are willing to call Rodgers’ bluff if he tries to continue missing team activities. He already did not show up for the team’s OTAs last week.

Rapoport, however, thinks Green Bay is simply trying to work things out rather than actually call Rodgers’ bluff. It should be noted too that on Raider Maven’s “Around the World of the NFL” podcast this week, I argued that it would be a major shock to see Rodgers moved soon, if at all.