Report: Likely Punishment For Packers' Quay Walker Revealed

On Sunday night, Packers linebacker Quay Walker was ejected for shoving a member of the Lions' medical staff.

Walker shoved Lions physician T. Sean Lynch while he was tending to injured running back D'Andre Swift.

Although this was an egregious action, Walker is not expected to be suspended for shoving Lynch. That's what NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday afternoon.

Walker could, however, receive a fine from the NFL for his unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walker issued an apology to the Lions on Monday.

"I want to apologize publicly about what happened Sunday night. I reacted off of my emotions again and take full responsibility of making another stupid decision. Since then I’ve questioned myself on why did I do what I did when the trainer was doing his job!! I was wrong!!" Walker tweeted. "I understand I have to face everything that comes with the decision I’ve made and I’m definitely paying for it now."

Walker told reporters in Green Bay that he spoke to Lynch on the phone. He also met with head coach Matt LaFleur and members of the team's front office.