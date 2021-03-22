Report: 1 Thing Is Holding Up The Packers’ Free Agency

Thus far, the Green Bay Packers have been quiet in free agency, opting to re-sign some of their own players but reluctant to bring in outsiders.

Green Bay typically has a careful approach to free agency, but there is also reportedly another reason why they are “hunting for bargains,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Silver. Silver says the Packers are trying to get Aaron Rodgers to agree to a contract restructure to free up cap space.

Rodgers is signed through 2023, and carries a sizable cap hit throughout the rest of the deal. The sticking point for Green Bay when it comes to restructuring Rodgers, per Silver, is how willing the team is to commit to the QB long-term.

“They are working on that, but it’s a tricky situation, because it will also reveal a lot about how they see the future,” Silver said. “If you restructure it in a way that really kills you cap-wise if you wanted to get rid of him after this season or the one after, and you won’t do that, that’s telling Aaron Rodgers something.

“If your attitude is ‘We’re all-in on Aaron Rodgers and we’re just trying to make it happen while he’s here,’ that restructure should have already been done.”

The Packers famously selected Utah State quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of last year’s draft, only to have him be inactive all season. Love projects to be Rodgers’ backup in 2021.

Depending on how serious the team is about Love being their future franchise QB could dictate how they go about altering Rodgers’ contract this spring.