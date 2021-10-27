The Spun

Report: Packers Could Get 1 WR Back For Cardinals Game

Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a gameGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 15: Marquez Valdes-Scantling #83 of the Green Bay Packers runs for yards during a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Lambeau Field on November 15, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Jaguars 24-20. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Good news in Green Bay: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is probable to return for the Packers’ Thursday night duel with Arizona. 

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the “current expectation” is that Valdes-Scantling will play versus the undefeated Cardinals. The receiver hasn’t suited up since Week 3 at San Francisco, when Valdes-Scantling caught 3 of 4 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring issue has sidelined him since.

Valdes-Scantling’s activation comes at an ideal moment for the Packers, who face their toughest test of the year thus far in Kyler Murray’s 7-0 Cards. Superstar receiver Davante Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, so Aaron Rodgers’ receiving corps remains shorthanded. Green Bay’s passing game will need a group effort to make up for Adams’ likely absence.

Assuming Valdes-Scantling returns, Green Bay has three weeks to decide whether to keep him active or send him back to IR for the rest of the season. Given Valdes-Scantling’s progress to this point (barring another injury), he should be good to go. The Packers have a much needed ten-day layover after Thursday’s game.

“I know [Marquez is] working hard, he wants to be out there,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Certainly, we miss the element he brings. I thought he was playing at a really high level before he went out. He’s had a great attitude and I know he’s working hard.”

