Report: Packers Could Get 1 WR Back For Cardinals Game

Good news in Green Bay: Marquez Valdes-Scantling is probable to return for the Packers’ Thursday night duel with Arizona.

According to PFF’s Doug Kyed, the “current expectation” is that Valdes-Scantling will play versus the undefeated Cardinals. The receiver hasn’t suited up since Week 3 at San Francisco, when Valdes-Scantling caught 3 of 4 targets for 59 yards and a touchdown. A hamstring issue has sidelined him since.

Current expectation is #Packers WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling will be activated off IR and play Thursday night against the Cardinals, per source. Green Bay will monitor MVS's hamstring this week, but potential good news with Davante Adams on the COVID-19 list. — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) October 25, 2021

Valdes-Scantling’s activation comes at an ideal moment for the Packers, who face their toughest test of the year thus far in Kyler Murray’s 7-0 Cards. Superstar receiver Davante Adams tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, so Aaron Rodgers’ receiving corps remains shorthanded. Green Bay’s passing game will need a group effort to make up for Adams’ likely absence.

Assuming Valdes-Scantling returns, Green Bay has three weeks to decide whether to keep him active or send him back to IR for the rest of the season. Given Valdes-Scantling’s progress to this point (barring another injury), he should be good to go. The Packers have a much needed ten-day layover after Thursday’s game.

“I know [Marquez is] working hard, he wants to be out there,” head coach Matt LaFleur said Monday. “Certainly, we miss the element he brings. I thought he was playing at a really high level before he went out. He’s had a great attitude and I know he’s working hard.”