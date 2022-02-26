Report: Packers Expected To Release All-Pro Pass Rusher

The Green Bay Packers may be down one of their best pass rushers for next season.

Za’Darius Smith is expected to be a cap casualty, per Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network.

Smith was an All-Pro in 2019 and 2020 before missing most of the 2021 season with a back injury. He’s entering the final year of his contract and has a cap hit of $27.7 million.

With the Packers facing a cap crunch, plus with Aaron Rodgers potentially coming back, it’s no surprise to see that Smith may be out.

The Packers also have to try and find a way to bring back star receiver Davante Adams as he’s a free agent.

If Smith is cut, the Packers would gain over $15 million in cap space.

Pauline also reports that Smith would be a pass rusher that a lot of other teams would go after if he’s released. That shouldn’t be a surprise since he finished the 2020 season with 52 total tackles (35 solo) and plus 12.5 sacks.

Smith was even better in 2019, finishing with 55 total tackles (41 solo) and 13.5 sacks.

This promises to be an interesting offseason in Green Bay.