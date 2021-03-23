Aaron Rodgers‘ future with the Green Bay Packers isn’t necessarily in question, but it is a hot topic within the NFL as late. The Packers’ latest decision regarding Rodgers’ contract adds a new level to the drama between the two sides.

There were reports suggesting the Packers would look to restructure Rodgers’ contract this off-season. Why? To clear more cap space this off-season. The only issue is that it would spark greater cap hits for the remaining years on Rodgers’ contract, but it’d also reaffirm Green Bay’s commitment to the veteran quarterback.

Despite the reports, the Packers have since decided not to restructure the contract, according to Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com. Instead, Green Bay paid Rodgers his full $6.8 million roster bonus last week.

What could this mean? Well, the Packers would clearly like to keep their quarterback options open in coming years. Had they restructured Rodgers’ contract, it would’ve been much more difficult to part ways with the veteran past this season.

“The Packers did not alter Aaron Rodgers’ contract this past Friday, a source told ESPN, and they paid his $6.8 million roster bonus as is rather than converting it into a signing bonus, which would have freed up more than $4.5 million in salary-cap space for this season,” Demovsky wrote. “… It’s a sign that perhaps the Packers don’t want to count any more dead money than they already would have to if they moved on from their three-time MVP quarterback after this season.”

Read into this as you will. But it’s pretty clear the Packers did this to keep their options open.

Will Matt LaFleur stick with Aaron Rodgers past the 2021 season?

We’ll have to wait to find out. For now, it looks like even the Packers don’t know what their future quarterback plans are.