Report: Some Packers Players Have Problem With Aaron Rodgers

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

There may be trouble brewing in the Green Bay Packers' locker room.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, some of the wide receivers in Green Bay are unhappy with the way Aaron Rodgers has treated them.

"Some of the young wide receivers have been painted as scapegoats for the Packers’ problems, despite Aaron Rodgers’ absence during OTAs, which isn’t sitting well with some there," Fowler wrote.

Rodgers hasn't shied away from calling out his young teammates. He previously said, "I think guys who are making too many mistakes shouldn’t be playing."

It's fascinating that Fowler's report came out after Rodgers tossed three costly interceptions in a loss to the Detroit Lions.

Allen Lazard has been Rodgers' top target throughout this season. He shouldn't really be considered a young wideout anymore since he's in fifth season.

Romeo Doubs, Samori Toure and Christian Watson might be struggling when it comes to managing Rodgers' attitude. They're all rookies this season.

The Packers are 3-6 heading into this weekend's game against the Dallas Cowboys.