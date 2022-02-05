Report Suggests 1 NFL Team Won’t Be Trading For Aaron Rodgers

Earlier this week, a report emerged revealing Aaron Rodgers purchased land outside of Nashville, Tennessee.

But that’s not all. The report, from local radio host Jared Stillman, also suggested that Rodgers would be “open” to playing for the Tennessee Titans.

“Aaron Rodgers has purchased land and is in the process of building a home in the Nashville-suburb of Franklin,” the report said. “Also, source says Rodgers is ‘open’ joining the Titans. Another source says that current Packers teammates do not expect Rodgers back in GB.”

Unfortunately for Titans fans, it doesn’t sound like the team is going to trade for Rodgers any time soon. ESPN’s Titans reporter Turron Davenport reported the team doesn’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback.

Here’s more from ESPN:

However, a team source confirmed to ESPN that the Titans don’t consider Rodgers to be an option for them at quarterback and have full intentions of moving forward with Tannehill.

That’s a tough pill to swallow for Titans fans who know how good their team could be with an upgrade at the quarterback position. However, Titans GM Jon Robinson clearly believes in Ryan Tannehill.

“Ryan’s our quarterback,” Robinson said. “He’s made a lot of plays for us. He’s a great leader. He’s extremely tough. Love what Ryan brings to our football team, love what he stands for. We’re looking forward to him getting back in there, and getting back on track, and keeping this thing rolling.”

Where will Rodgers play in 2022?