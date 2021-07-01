In just one day, football fans may learn the fate of the reigning Most Valuable Player of the league.

Friday, July 2 is the deadline for NFL players to opt out of the 2021 season and still retain a significant chuck of their contracts. Green Bay Packers star quarterback Aaron Rodgers still has that option on the table.

Of course, we won’t know until tomorrow if he chooses to use it. Until then, Packers fans – and football fans in general – will be waiting to see what he does.

On Thursday afternoon, ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler said Rodgers already received a significant sum from the Packers earlier this offseason.

“With Friday’s opt-out deadline approaching, one wrinkle for Aaron Rodgers and others — many roster bonuses were due back in March, so it’s possible player could opt out and the roster bonus wouldn’t toll since technically already earned,” Fowler said. “Rodgers got a $6.8M bonus on March 19.”

With Friday's opt-out deadline approaching, one wrinkle for Aaron Rodgers and others — many roster bonuses were due back in March, so it's possible player could opt out and the roster bonus wouldn't toll since technically already earned. Rodgers got a $6.8M bonus on March 19. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) July 1, 2021

So what does that mean for his future with the team? Well, it’s nearly $7 million he won’t lose if he chooses to either opt out or just not show up for the 2021 season.

Rodgers and the Packers have reportedly been working on a new contract. However, it’s unclear if the star quarterback still wants to play in Green Bay.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Rodgers takes the field for the Packers in 2021.