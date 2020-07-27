Report: Vikings Rival Expressed Interest In DE Everson Griffen

After a decade with the Minnesota Vikings, Everson Griffen is now on the free agent market. The 32-year-old four-time Pro Bowl defensive end remains unsigned with training camp on the horizon.

While no team has scooped up Griffen yet, several are reportedly interested. Among them is the Green Bay Packers, one of the Vikings’ top rivals.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, there is “mutual” interest between Griffen and the Packers. The Vikings also apparently want Griffen to return.

Last season, Griffen showed he’s still in good form. The 2010 fourth-round pick recorded 41 tackles, eight sacks and an interception in 15 games.

This is interesting: As long-time #Vikings DE and current free agent Everson Griffen narrows down his choices, the rival #Packers are among the teams to express interest. That interest is mutual. Minnesota coach Mike Zimmer had recently said he wants Griffen back, as well. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 27, 2020

In 10 seasons, Griffen has compiled 74.5 sacks in 147 games. He’s had three seasons of double-digit sacks, with a career-high of 13.0 in 2017.

If Griffen goes to Green Bay, he’ll join arguably the league’s top pass rush, working alongside outside linebackers Preston and Za’Darius Smith. The duo combined for 25.5 sacks in 2019 as the Packers went 13-3 and reached the NFC Championship Game.