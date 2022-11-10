Report: What Aaron Rodgers Told His Teammates About Brett Favre

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - SEPTEMBER 15: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers shares a moment with former quarterback Brett Favre during a ceremony for the late Bart Starr at halftime of the game between the Minnesota Vikings and Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on September 15, 2019 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

As the Green Bay Packers' struggles have mounted this season, Aaron Rodgers has been subject to plenty of outside criticism.

Rodgers has also been called out for not being critical enough of himself, and instead trying to place blame elsewhere. On Thursday, his former teammate Greg Jennings recalled that earlier in his career, Rodgers swore he wouldn't do that.

On "The Carton Show," Jennings said that Brett Favre constantly avoiding criticism and blaming others wore on his teammates toward the end of his Green Bay tenure, including Rodgers.

"I recall a young Aaron Rodgers identifying that and saying 'I'm never gonna do that. I'm not gonna be that,'" Jennings said. "And then you grow, you have success, everybody starts to tell you how great you are, and you forget that the guys in the locker room are your greatest accountability."

Jennings has not shied away from criticizing Rodgers in the past. Sometimes, he can go overboard, but this seems like fair feedback.

The Packers are currently sitting at 3-6 and have lost five games in a row. They enter this Sunday's game clearly desperate for a win.

“I’ve been counted out many times in my life, as have many of my teammates,” Rodgers said earlier this week, via ProFootballTalk. “And I hope we just dig deep and find a way. We will truly be underdogs for many games moving forward. Hopefully, we can embrace that. We have two games at home. We’ve got to go win those two games in a week, and then this thing looks a little different.”

Green Bay will host the Dallas Cowboys this weekend.