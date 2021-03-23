Over the weekend, the Green Bay Packers reportedly made a decision on star quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ contract.

Earlier this offseason, there were reports suggesting the Packers would look to restructure Rodgers’ contract to clear some cap space. Well, ultimately, the team decided not to take that route.

Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reported the Packers opted to pay Rodgers his full $6.8 million roster bonus last week. The move ensured the team can move on from Rodgers after the 2021 season without adding any dead cap hits.

With that in mind, Demovsky revealed the one thing Rodgers wants from the team. “Multiple league sources said they believe Rodgers wants assurances that he will be Green Bay’s quarterback beyond just the 2021 season and that he won’t be a “lame-duck” quarterback,” he reported.

Here’s more from ESPN:

The team could do that by adjusting his contract without adding any money to it. The Packers could convert a large portion of his $14.7 million base salary into a signing bonus. That would give them additional cap space this season but also would increase the amount of dead money he would count on next year’s cap if they moved on.

Rodgers wants what any employee wants from their employer: to know they’re valued. After putting together an MVP season, he just wants to know where he stands entering the 2021 season.

That shouldn’t be too much to ask from a quarterback who led his team to back-to-back NFC title games.