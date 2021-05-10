Report: Packers Made 1 Big Mistake With Aaron Rodgers

The Aaron Rodgers situation remains up in the air in Green Bay.

The Packers quarterback is reportedly extremely frustrated with the franchise, to the point that he would like to be traded. Rodgers reportedly has one preferred trade destination, though Green Bay does not appear to be interested in moving him – at least not yet.

It’s unclear what exactly went wrong between Rodgers and the Packers, though it was likely a buildup from several things.

ESPN NFL insider Dan Graziano said on Get Up! on Monday morning that the Packers “failed” to manage Rodgers’ personality.

“That’s how the Packers operate. They’re not worried about are we going to be good this year as much as they’re worried about are we going to be good every year,” he said. “And that’s what is behind the Jordan Love pick. The problem is that Aaron Rodgers has not been managed according to the needs of his personality or ego. If you’re Brian Gutekunst, you’re making theses decisions for the good of the franchise, but you didn’t sell it to your star quarterback and that is the source of the current problem.”

Managing the personality/ego of the star player is very much part of the job. Unfortunately for the Packers, it appears that they failed to do that. However, a trade does not appear to be imminent.

“Things have kind of calmed down around this situation which is what the Packers needed to (happen),” Graziano said. “There was a lot of chaos before the draft and right now, things are settling down. They want to be able to find a solution, they just don’t know what It is. It may be moving on from Aaron Rodgers at this point, we have to see how serious he is about siting out training camp, etc.

I go back to two offseason ago when Matt LaFleur was hired as their coach. I talked to people being interviewed for that job and they were being told we’re looking for somebody who can be here a long time, be here longer than Aaron Rodgers. When I talked to Brian Gutekunst before training camp in 2019, I asked him what he liked about Matt Lafleur, he said he was somebody we think can manage into our future at the quarterback position and handle a transition. That was on the Packers’ minds two years ago and certainly one year ago when they drafted Jordan Love.”

Rodgers remains a member of the organization – for now, anyway – but the next few weeks will be very interesting.