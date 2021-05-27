A new day brings new rumors surrounding Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and his future with the organization.

The reigning NFL MVP has dominated headlines in recent weeks after ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Rodgers didn’t want to play for the Packers anymore. But that’s hardly the first time Rodgers has made headlines this offseason.

He has made it very clear he doesn’t want to play for the team. However, the Packers have also made it abundantly clear that they don’t plan to move on from Rodgers any time soon.

According to a new report from Pro Football Talk, the Packers “aren’t budging” in their position on Rodgers – which is that they won’t trade him.

From the report:

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the Packers aren’t budging in their position that they won’t trade Rodgers. And so the standoff will continue. Rodgers wants out. The Packers want to keep him. And time will tell whether he shows up for mandatory minicamp and/or training camp.

Rodgers doesn’t seem to be bothered by the Packers’ stance right now.

With the Packers in the midst of OTAs, Rodgers was nowhere to be found. As he reportedly fights for a trade, the star quarterback decided to take a vacation to Hawaii with his fiancee.

We’ll just have to wait and see how the situation plays out as the 2021 season draws near.