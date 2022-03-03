Report: Where Things Stand With Aaron Rodgers, Packers

With the offseason now in high gear, the biggest unresolved storyline in the NFL remains the future of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers has yet to announce if he intends to continue playing in Green Bay in 2022. NFL insider Ian Rapoport said on Thursday that nothing has really changed regarding’ Rodgers situation.

“If Aaron Rodgers stays in Green Bay, it’s going to be on a new deal,” Rapoport said. “It’s going to make him almost certainly the highest-paid player in the NFL, and it’s going to be a deal that is shorter and one with probably some fake years at the end to make the cap situation a lot easier.”

Rapoport said any cap flexibility a new contract provides would be used to retain wide receiver Davante Adams and other pieces. He also added that Rodgers and the Packers are apparently in a “very good place” with the negotiations.

“Everyone is just waiting on Rodgers,” Rapoport said.

No topic has been addressed more this week than the #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers. Things have gone quiet as it appears everyone is simply waiting for Rodgers to make his declaration. What it all means 👇🏻👇🏻👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/QmVYHR5qwE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 3, 2022

The buzz in NFL circles right now seems to indicate Rodgers will be back with the Packers for another run in 2022. Hopefully, we get a definitive answer one way or another soon.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst said recently he would ideally like Rodgers to make an announcement before free agency begins in mid-March.

“I would hope so, yeah,” Gutekunst said, via ESPN.com. “That’s obviously the start of the new league year. There’s a lot of decisions that have to be made before that. So that would be helpful. I would think we would know something before then.”