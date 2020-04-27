Report: Why The Packers Didn’t Draft Any Wide Receivers

The Green Bay Packers left the 2020 NFL Draft with a quarterback they hope succeeds Aaron Rodgers down the road, a power running back, a tight end, three offensive linemen…and no wide receivers.

On paper, it seems outrageous that Green Bay did not spend one pick on a wideout in a draft that was regarded as deep at the position. Packers fans certainly weren’t happy they chose not to. The team is coming off a 13-3 season, yet curiously doesn’t seem to want to maximize their offensive weapons for its 36-year-old quarterback.

In Peter King’s latest “Football Morning In America” column for NBC Sports, he questions Green Bay declining to add a piece on the perimeter for Rodgers. It is a problem that’s been going in for several years.

“No prime free-agent wideout signed in the last five years, and no wideout drafted in the top 130 picks in the last five drafts,” King writes. “I’d have to go to football school for a long time to understand why a team doesn’t address a position of need that consistently, particularly in the three drafts since Jordy Nelson left, and in the two post-Randall Cobb.”

Apparently, King writes, Green Bay did at least consider taking a receiver, but could not work out a trade in the second round to make it happen.

One last note: Gutekunst said the Packers had two receivers they were targeting in early and middle part of the second round. They tried to move up with several teams, he said, until the second receiver they preferred got picked, and then they stopped. Seven wideouts went in the first 27 picks of the second round; Green Bay, with the 62nd overall pick, took running back A.J. Dillon. Not good. As much as the draft pick itself, the price for Love included not addressing that big need at receiver. We’ll see if that comes back to haunt the team this year or next.

Assuming this scenario played out as Gutekunst described, it is still hard to believe there wasn’t one mid-to-late round wide receiver the Packers thought was worthy of selecting.

In the late rounds, they passed up on opportunities to draft Michigan’s Donovan Peoples-Jones, Ohio State’s K.J. Hill and SMU’s James Proche, among others. Green Bay only brought in one wide receiver in undrafted free agency: Michigan State’s Darrell Stewart.

Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur must be betting big time on free agent acquisition Devin Funchess, as well as the development of young wideouts like Equanimeous St. Brown and Allen Lazard, among others.