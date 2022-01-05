Reporter Responds Following Backlash To Aaron Rodgers, MVP Comment

Contrary to what Aaron Rodgers believes, there isn’t a “woke mob” out to deprive him of awards. There’s just one guy who got mobbed himself after a comment about his MVP vote.

Yesterday, Pro Football Weekly executive editor Hub Arkush got dogpiled for saying that he wouldn’t vote for Rodgers due to his personal opinions of the Packers QB. And in a recent interview, Arkush decided to walk back what he said.

Appearing on The Bernstein & Rahimi Show, Arkush said that he made a “big mistake” by announcing he wasn’t planning on voting for Rodgers. He claimed that he didn’t say what he wanted to say very well.

“I didn’t say very well what I wanted to say,” Arkush said.

It may be a little too late to save face though and the comments reflect that to a degree.

.@Hub_Arkush says he made a "big mistake" in announcing yesterday that he wasn't voting Aaron Rodgers for MVP. "I didn't say very well what I wanted to say," he says. He's on now with @BernsteinRahimi: https://t.co/6pC174BHJJ pic.twitter.com/QAFfkZvwL9 — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) January 5, 2022

In a recent interview, Hub Arkush called Aaron Rodgers “the biggest jerk in the league” and called him out for some of his recent behavior. Arkush made it clear that there is no criteria for voting and believes that off-the-field items should factor into the vote. Or at least his.

As you can imagine, Arkush wasn’t exactly met with a round of applause for his bold thinking. His name went viral on Twitter yesterday with thousands of people criticizing him for his stance.

Ultimately, it probably won’t matter anyway. Rodgers is all but a lock to win the NFL MVP award for the second year in a row and fourth time in his career.