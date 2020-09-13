Rex Ryan’s Comment On Packers QB Jordan Love Is Going Viral

ESPN Sunday NFL Countdown analyst Rex Ryan had quite the comment on Green Bay Packers rookie quarterback Jordan Love.

The Packers surprised everyone when they drafted Love in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. Green Bay still has 36-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who is hoping to play into his 40s.

Ryan, who last coached in the NFL in 2016, called the Packers’ decision one of the most-ridiculous things he’s ever seen.

“The most ridiculous thing I’ve seen in the 50 years I’ve watched the draft,” Ryan said on ESPN on Sunday morning.

Ryan is not the only one who was shocked by the pick. Rodgers was also stunned by the move. The Packers star quarterback did not see the pick coming, nor was he given a heads up by the team.

“I was like, ‘Oh, wow, OK,’ ” Rodgers told Kyle Brandt. “I love scotch, but I’ve been drinking some sipping tequila lately as well. And once I got that text [that Love was the pick], I went to the pantry, I poured myself about four fingers [of tequila] and I knew it was going to be one of those nights where people start calling.”

It’s still Rodgers’ team, though.

Green Bay is set to open its 2020 season against Minnesota at 1 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on FOX.