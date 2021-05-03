Rich Eisen Shares What He’s Hearing About Aaron Rodgers

Shortly after the first report of Aaron Rodgers wanting out of Green Bay emerged, the Denver Broncos began being speculated as a potential trade partner for the Packers.

The Broncos, along with the Las Vegas Raiders, have been mentioned prominently as potential landing spots should the three-time MVP actually get moved. We’re seemingly still a little ways out from that happening, but the ARodg-to-Denver chatter isn’t going anywhere.

During Monday’s episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen passed along some reported scuttlebutt he’s been hearing regarding Rodgers and the Broncos. According to him, the 37-year-old not only wouldn’t mind going to Denver, he’d relish the opportunity to go head-to-head with Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I heard he’d happily go to Denver because they’ve got the weapons,” Eisen said. “He doesn’t care that it’s in Mahomes’ division. He would actually love to personally beat Mahomes. He would love to send Mahomes to the Wild Card every single year. This is what I’ve been told.”

"Is it personal or is it business? It's both." News of @AaronRodgers12 unhappiness with the #Packers organization shook the #NFLDraft and @richeisen is hearing it's a number of things but can only see it playing out one way:

Eisen is right about Denver having weapons. The Broncos entered last week with a strong receiving corps and then added Seth Williams in the sixth round of the NFL Draft. Additionally, they spent a second-round pick on North Carolina running back Javonte Williams.

Will all of this be enough to entice Rodgers? Will Denver have enough ammunition to execute a potential trade? Will Green Bay even deal the disgruntled quarterback?

All of these questions, and more, must be answered in the coming weeks and months.