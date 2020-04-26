Rich Eisen Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Aaron Rodgers

Prior to the 2020 NFL Draft, Aaron Rodgers made it publicly known that he wanted the Packers to get more skill players.

Unfortunately for Rodgers, the Packers did get a player at a skill position with their first pick: Utah State QB Jordan Love. The Packers then went on to make eight more draft picks – but not a single wide receiver among them.

Mere hours after the end of the draft – one which saw 35 highly-touted receivers taken – fans and analysts were upset. But it was NFL commentator Rich Eisen who summed up everyone’s feelings.

Taking to Twitter, Eisen determined that the Packers’ draft strategy must have been “pissing off Aaron Rodgers.” Given some of the comments from Packers fans and non-Packers fans alike, there wasn’t a lot of disagreement.

By starting the deepest WR draft in recent memory with a first-round QB and ending it without choosing a single receiver in 9 picks, the @Packers only discernible draft strategy appeared to be pissing off @AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/lHyMP8km4t — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) April 25, 2020

Rodgers threw for over 4,000 yards in 2019, but Davante Adams was the only player with over 500 receiving yards.

One can argue that the Packers’ top-10 defense was a bigger contributor to their 13-3 record than its middling offense. Yet despite that, they still reached the NFC Championship Game.

Nearly all of the NFL’s best teams from last year made big improvements to their offense this offseason. But the Packers appear to be focused more on the long-term future than getting taking that next step.

It’s going to be interesting to see how this all plays out in Green Bay next season.