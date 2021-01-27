Richard Sherman Has Best Comment On Aaron Rodgers’ Future

Aaron Rodgers had the NFL buzzing over his cryptic comments following the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Championship. However, he has since done his best to defuse the situation.

When asked about his comments during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers provided some context on what he was thinking at the time.

“I don’t think I said anything that I haven’t said before,” Rodgers said. “Ultimately my future is not in my control. I was thinking about (free agents-to-be) Aaron Jones and Corey Linsley. I don’t see a reason why I shouldn’t be back.”

Green Bay trading away Rodgers would create a ton of drama, but it sounds like he’ll remain with the franchise for at least one more year. At least that’s what All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman thinks.

Sherman had a hilarious comment about Rodgers’ future this week. Let’s just say he doesn’t see the two-time MVP suiting up for a different team in 2021.

“There is a better chance of it being 95 and sunny in Green Bay in January than there is giving up on Aaron Rodgers,” Sherman said on ‘The Cris Collinsworth Podcast.’

The MVP will be back, Packers fans pic.twitter.com/y6RgEEWQ9X — PFF (@PFF) January 27, 2021

The latest signs point to Rodgers sticking around for another season. Packers CEO Mark Murphy made that very clear during a press conference earlier this week.

“We’re not idiots,” Murphy said. “Aaron Rodgers will be back, he’s our leader.”

Don’t worry, Packers fans, it doesn’t sound like Rodgers is going anywhere this offseason. It also probably won’t be sunny in January, though.