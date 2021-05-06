Richard Sherman Has Brutally Honest Comment On Aaron Rodgers

The drama between Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers has sparked reactions from plenty of former and current players. Richard Sherman is the latest to chime in on the matter.

Unlike many, the veteran defensive back is backing Rodgers. Sherman believes the Packers quarterback has been “getting disrespected” for a while now.

“100 percent,” Sherman said as to whether or not the Packers are disrespecting Rodgers. “No question. He’s been getting disrespected by Green Bay for a while.”

The Packers haven’t done the best job supporting their superstar franchise quarterback, but there’s always two sides to every story. After all, Rodgers has an elite wideout in Davante Adams and a top-notch offensive line. Regardless, Sherman is on Rodgers’ side.

.@RSherman_25 says the Packers have been treating Aaron Rodgers like this for a while. (via @FirstTake) pic.twitter.com/kSOMVw8cIR — ESPN (@espn) May 5, 2021

There’s no telling how Aaron Rodgers’ situation with the Green Bay Packers will come to an end. But it’s heading towards disaster, and it may be there already.

The reality is Rodgers’ frustration with the Packers is nothing new. It’s been building for years and blew over at some point this off-season. There’s no doubt the Packers’ loss in the NFC Championship last season played a role. But it may have more to do with how Green Bay’s front office has built the roster.

The Packers haven’t gone all-in on building an elite offense over the years. Instead, they’ve used high draft picks mostly on defensive players, like they did in the first round of this year’s NFL Draft.

Rodgers has every right to be frustrated with the Packers, and it’s probably justified. Richard Sherman thinks it definitely is.