Rob Gronkowski’s Comment About Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral

Earlier this afternoon, Aaron Rodgers stepped on the course with teammate Bryson DeChambeau for “The Match” against Tom Brady and Phil Mickelson.

Before they all stepped on the course, though, all four have been firing back and forth on social media. It’s clear those no love lost between the two teams ahead of their battle on the course.

That kind of trash talk continued on the course as well – even from those not participating in the event. During the showdown, Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski called in to the show.

During his time on the air, Gronk called out Rodgers for being “lazy” this offseason.

“Aaron looks more lazy now than I did in retirement,” Gronk said of the Packers’ signal-caller.

Check it out.

It’s all fun and games until Gronk shows up and starts throwing some trash talk around.

As for Rodgers, that was about the 50th time he’s heard a Packers-related joke so far this afternoon and they aren’t even on the back nine yet. It’s going to be a long day for Rodgers if Phil and Tom Brady keep firing at him.

As for the actual match, they teams are tied through nine holes so far.


