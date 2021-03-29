Longtime Packers DB Announces Retirement From NFL

Former Green Bay Packers safety Morgan Burnett announced his decision to retire from the NFL on Monday afternoon after spending 10 years in the league. Eight of those seasons came with the Packers, where he became a major contributor in the secondary and was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XLV.

Green Bay drafted Burnett in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech, where he was a multi-time All-ACC recipient. He went on to appear in four games during his rookie season before becoming a full-time starter at free safety in 2011.

Burnett ended up becoming a staple of the Packers secondary, starting a total of 113 games for the franchise over an eight-year span. He led the team in tackles twice, in 2014 (with 125) and 2016 (with 92), and made 9 career interceptions with Green Bay.

After leaving the Packers following the 2017 season, Burnett played one season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018 before spending 2019 with the Cleveland Browns. He did not play in the NFL in 2020.

Burnett announced his retirement in an Instagram post on Monday afternoon.

“… After 10 years in the NFL, I have decided to retire,” Burnett wrote. “Ups and downs, wins and loses, I’m grateful for every moment and thankful for every opportunity I got to step on a practice and game field. I may be hanging the cleats up, but I will always have love and respect for the game.”

Former #Packers safety Morgan Burnett has announced his retirement from the NFL. 📰: https://t.co/KtVddm695A pic.twitter.com/7rCy4qVBl5 — Green Bay Packers (@packers) March 29, 2021

The Packers honored Burnett’s time with the organization in a statement following his retirement announcement.

“We want to congratulate Morgan on a wonderful career and thank him for his contributions to the Packers,” Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst said. “He was a dedicated, reliable player that always put the team first. He had a quiet, professional nature and was a respected leader and a great teammate. We wish him, his wife, Nicolette, and their family all the best in the years ahead.”