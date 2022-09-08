Sammy Watkins Ready For Week 1: NFL World Reacts

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers wide receiver Sammy Watkins (11) works out during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

If Allen Lazard isn't able to go this Sunday due to an ankle injury, the Green Bay Packers will lean heavily on Sammy Watkins.

Luckily for the Packers, it sounds like Watkins is up for the challenge.

"I’ve never been this sharp," Watkins told reporters on Wednesday. "Just to be this sharp, it feels good to go out there and play freely and play fast."

Watkins signed a one-year deal with the Packers this past offseason. Injuries have derailed his career in recent years, but perhaps he'll revitalize his career in Green Bay.

That being said, Watkins does have a history of putting up great numbers in Week 1. It shouldn't really shock us if he does it again.

Some fantasy football owners are expecting a huge performance from Watkins.

It certainly helps that Watkins will be catching passes from Aaron Rodgers.

Earlier this summer, Rodgers raved about Watkins.

“I was 100% on board with that. I think it’s important you get guys who have a lot to play for, and I think Sammy has the opportunity to continue and travel down a new path in his career... I love the disposition. I really enjoy the person,” Rodgers said.

Watkins should be on the same page as Rodgers when the season kicks off this weekend.