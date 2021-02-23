Shailene Woodley Comments On Engagement To Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley are officially official. The two have been linked since Rodgers’ breakup with Danica Patrick, and during his MVP acceptance speech, the quarterback revealed that he had recently gotten engaged.

That ramped up speculation about the pair. Even in that speech, he did not confirm that he was dating Woodley, the actress known for roles in The Fault In Our Stars, Divergent, and HBO’s Big Little Lies. Last night, during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she opened up about the relationship for the first time.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley told Fallon. “And I’m still constantly learning.”

Woodley said that they were engaged “a while ago,” during the appearance. “Yes, we are engaged. For us it’s not new news, so it’s kind of funny that everybody right now is freaking out over it. We’ve been engaged for a while.”

“He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being. But I never thought I’d be engaged with someone who threw balls for a living,” she joked.

Shailene Woodley says that the two met during COVID-19, and as a result, she’s never been to an NFL game.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley explained. “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. Because I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know.”

Among NFL players, Aaron Rodgers is known as a guy with a ton of interests, and the former Celebrity Jeopardy! champion is definitely an intellectual. Still, it is funny to see Shailene Woodley readily admit how little football is on her radar. Hopefully she’s able to get out to Lambeau Field next year and really see her fiancé in action with the Green Bay Packers.

[The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon]