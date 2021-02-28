Shailene Woodley Has Surprising Admission Following Engagement News

Shailene Woodley officially confirmed her engagement to Aaron Rodgers earlier this week.

The Hollywood actress and the Green Bay Packers quarterback have been engaged for “a while,” according to Woodley. The news was confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Rodgers had stunned the football world with his engagement news during his MVP acceptance speech. The two had been linked since Rodgers’ breakup with Danica Patrick, though no one was expecting an engagement.

Woodley, 29, had a pretty surprising admission considering who she’s engaged to: she’s never been to a football game.

Perhaps that will change moving forward.

“When we met, also, I knew he was a football guy, but I didn’t know like what kind of a football guy he was,” Woodley explained. “I don’t get it. He’s good. He’s great. But, like, I don’t understand. Because I don’t know him as a football guy. I know him as the nerd who wants to host Jeopardy! That’s the dude I know.”