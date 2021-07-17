Shailene Woodley Opens Up On Engagement To Aaron Rodgers

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers broke silence on his engagement to Shailene Woodley during his MVP acceptance speech earlier this year. The passing announcement stunned the celebrity world. It also begged the question how long had the two been engaged up to that point?

Woodley revealed the answer this week in a new interview with Hollywood Reporter. She said the two kept their engagement a secret for “months and months.” The only reason they finally announced it was to prevent the news from being leaked.

“When we announced that we were engaged, we wanted to do that only because we didn’t want someone else to do it before we did,” Woodley said, via the Hollywood Reporter. “And we didn’t do it for months and months after we had become engaged, but the reaction to it was really a lot, and so we were like, ‘Let’s just politely decline [to talk about the relationship] for a little while and live in our little bubble.'”

Woodley and Rodgers enjoy privacy, but the news of their engagement was bound to come out eventually. Rodgers decided to break the news during his MVP acceptance speech back in February when he expressed his gratitude for his “fiancée.” The passing comment sent shockwaves throughout the celebrity world.

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers have continued maintaining their private life. The couple rarely posts pictures of the other via Instagram and don’t speak often about each other in interview appearances.

We did get more of an inside look into their private life earlier this year. Woodley and Rodgers took a vacation to Hawaii with a few friends, including actor Miles Teller.

The bigger story surrounding Rodgers, of course, has to do with his NFL future. Green Bay’s training camp begins at the end of July. Will he be in attendance? We’ll have to wait to find out.