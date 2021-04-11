Shailene Woodley Reacts To Aaron Rodgers’ Jeopardy Performance

Aaron Rodgers is one week into his guest hosting stint on Jeopardy! The Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback is among several notable celebrity hosts for the popular game show, which has yet to decide on a full-time replacement for Alex Trebek.

The superstar NFL quarterback is a massive fan of the show and would very much like to be the full-time host.

“It’s definitely a dream job for me,” Rodgers said, via the LA Times. “They film 46 days a year. I worked about six months out of the year this last year. I worked 187 days this year in Green Bay, which gives me another 178 or 179 days to film 46 episodes. So look, it’s definitely a dream job for me. It was a dream to be able to be on it and to host. If the shows turn out well and there’s some momentum, I’d be honored to be in the mix to take the job for sure.”

Whether he gets the full-time job or not, it’s been fun to watch Rodgers host the show.

It’s been especially fun for his loved ones, including his fiancee, Shailene Woodley. The actress took to her Instagram Story to celebrate Rodgers’ hosting duties earlier this week.

Rodgers and Woodley celebrated his hosting duties with a Q&A on Instagram.

Week 2 of Rodgers’ guest hosting duties will begin on Monday night.