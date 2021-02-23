Shailene Woodley Reveals How Much Of A Football Fan She Is

Shailene Woodley may be engaged to an NFL quarterback, but she doesn’t know much about the sport her fiancé plays for a living.

Yes, it’s official. Woodley and Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers are engaged. Rodgers spilled the beans during his MVP acceptance speech.

The news caught most of the NFL world by surprise. After all, Rodgers had been in a lengthy relationship with Danica Patrick before their sudden split. It didn’t take long for Rodgers to start a relationship with Woodley, though the two kept their relationship hidden to the public eye until Rodgers’ MVP acceptance speech.

Despite dating an NFL quarterback, Woodley – a rising actress with notable roles in Big Little Lies, Divergent, and The Fault In Our Stars – doesn’t know much about football. In fact, she has yet to attend an actual football game, she told Jimmy Fallon during The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Monday night.

“He’s, first of all, a wonderful, incredible human being,” Woodley said of Rodgers. “But I never thought I’d be engaged to someone who throws balls for a living. … But he’s really so good at it. When we met, I knew he was a football guy but I never knew what kind of a football guy he was … I am still constantly learning. Because I don’t know him as the football guy! I know him as like, the nerd who wants to host ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the guy I know. He just happens to also be very good at sports.”

It’s pretty amazing Shailene Woodley knows so little about the game of football.

But something tells us she’ll learn rather quickly.

Once the pandemic is over, she’ll have a chance to finally attend her first football game.