Skip Bayless Has 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers

LONDON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 09: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws a pass in the second half during the NFL match between New York Giants and Green Bay Packers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 09, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers has been one of Skip Bayless' favorite targets for criticism throughout his career.

On "Undisputed" on Tuesday, Bayless took aim at Rodgers for objecting to a recent report about the Packers' hand signals and how difficult they can be for receivers.

"Since Day 1 on this show, I have told you even when Aaron Rodgers is riding at his highest MVP level, he is still the all-time finger-pointing, blame -defecting diva I’ve ever witnessed in football. He is the epitome of diva," Bayless said.

Rodgers called out the article by The Athletic's Kalyn Kahler during his weekly appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Tuesday.

"It is by far the dumbest, nothing burger article that I've read in the entire season," Rodgers told McAfee and A.J. Hawk. "Ninety-five percent of the article is complete horses--t."

Kahler later responded to the criticism on Twitter and defender her work and the sourcing she used.

"@PatMcAfeeShow all I have to say is all the sources were on the record. You could, you know, read it to find that out," she wrote.