Snacks Harrison Has Been Claimed By A Playoff Contender

Former All-Pro defensive tackle Damon “Snacks” Harrison came out of retirement a few months back to join the Seattle Seahawks. But after asking for his release a few days ago, the big lineman appears to have another team ready to take him on.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Green Bay Packers claimed Snacks Harrison off the waiver wire. Green Bay are heading to the playoffs as champions of the NFC North, and they’re one win away from locking up the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs

But Snacks joining the Packers in the playoffs isn’t necessarily set in stone. Several days ago when he asked for his release, Snacks said that he’s uncertain about his playing future in 2020 due to COVID-19.

“What’s next for me? I’m not sure, I have to make sure my family is good before I do anything,” Harrison tweeted on Monday. “They are my 1st priority. I’d like to keep playing but with Covid and other logistics it’s tough to just pack up and immediately leave. I’ll keep y’all posted!”

According to the transaction wire, former #Seahawks DL Damon “Snacks” Harrison was claimed by the #Packers. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 30, 2020

But if Snacks does join the Packers for the playoffs, the team will be happy to have him.

Over the past seven seasons, Harrison has 292 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 11.0 sacks. He’s considered one of the elite run-stuffing nose tackles and earned First-Team All-Pro honors with the Giants in 2016.

Last year Harrison played 15 games for the Detroit Lions, but retired after the season. But he unretired in the middle of this season and joined the Seahawks for six games, making nine tackles and a forced fumble.

Will Snacks Harrison make an impact for the Packers in the playoffs?